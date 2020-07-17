Foreigners with existing visas can enter PH starting Aug. 1

BY ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed the entry of foreign nationals starting Aug. 1 despite the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said foreigners with long-term visas in the country will only be allowed to enter the Philippines.

However, the IATF, in a meeting on July 16, set conditions prior to their entry.

“They must first have valid and existing visas at the time of the entry. This means no new entry visa shall be accepted,” Roque said.

“They are likewise subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry, as returning overseas Filipinos will be given priority,” he added.

Foreign nationals are likewise required to secure a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility and a pre-booked COVID-19 testing provider.

Meanwhile, Roque said members of the IATF prohibited spectators in all outdoor non-contact sports and exercises in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and indoor and outdoor sports and exercises in areas under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The IATF has also authorized the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in consultation with the Departments of Finance (DoF), Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Tourism (DoT), to recategorize certain industries for the resumption of their operations or gradual increase of operating capacity of industries that are now open.

The DTI was authorized by the IATF to issue a negative list of industries that shall remain prohibited even in areas under MGCQ.

