PH records 63,001 COVID-19 cases; 21,748 recover

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health on Friday reported another 1,841 persons infected with COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 63,001.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said active cases currently stand at 39,593 but the number of patients who have recovered jumped to 21,748 as 311 new survivors were reported.

However, the death toll went up to 1,660 after 17 more lost their lives to the virus.

Nine died this month, six in June, and one each in April and May, said Vergeire.

“Sampu o 58 percent of the deaths ay aged 60-years-old and above. Kaya mariin po namin pinapaalalahanan ang ating elderly population…na maging mas maingat ngayong panahon ng pandemya (Ten or 58 percent of the (new) deaths are aged 60-years-old and above. So we strongly remind our elderly population…to be more careful during this time of pandemic),” said Vergeire.

Meanwhile, Vergeire said that patients who are considered mild cases and are confined in hospitals will not be compelled to transfer to government-run quarantine facilities.

“Hindi natin pipilitin na lumabas ng ospital ang isang pasyente kung nandun na sila. Patapusin na natin iyan kung hanggang 14 days pa sila diyan o hanggang maging asymptomatic sila kung mild sila (We will not force a patient to leave the hospital once they are there. We will still attend to their needs if it is 14 days or until they become asymptomatic),” said Vergeire.

“Meron kasing mga mild na may co-morbidities – o ‘yung sinasabi natin na may ibang sakit. Kaya usually itong mga mild na nasa loob ng hospital, meron ibang sakit kaya binabantayan talaga sila nung kanilang mga private practitioners (There are mild cases with co-morbidities or those with other illnesses. Usually those patients are being monitored by their private practitioners),” she added.

The Health official said that they are still urging hospitals to move mild and asymptomatic patients to quarantine facilities in order to prioritize those with severe symptoms and to avoid congestion.

