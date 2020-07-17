Regular programming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “It’s feast or famine in showbiz” – Joan Rivers

ONE STEP AHEAD: Life goes on for ABS-CBN, despite the 70-11 “No’’ vote imposed by the 18th Philippine Congress’ on network’s application for the renewal of its franchise set for another 25 years.

According to network in­siders, they have anticipated the legislative body’s decision and have prepared for such an eventuality.

As early as June 13, more than a month after the network went off air due to expiration of legislative franchise, ABS-CBN Corporation launched the Kapamilya Channel, a tempo­rary replacement of the main terrestrial ABS-CBN network Channel 2.

The alternate channel cur­rently airs new episodes of some of network’s top rating programs, like “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Wom­an,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “It’s Showtime,” “TV Patrol,” “News Patrol,” “The Voice Teens,” “ASAP.”

NEW SHOWS PREMIERE: New shows like “Iba Yan,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalama­tan” (Judy Ann Santos), “The World of a Married Couple” (K-Drama) have premiered recently.

On reboot is “The General’s Daughter,” starring Angel Loc­sin, boldest celebrity news­maker in the fight for fran­chise renewal. There’s also the ever-reliable drama an­thology, “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” hosted by Charo Santos.

These and other ABS-CBN shows can now be viewed on pay cable, satellite TV, TFC.

Network president Carlo Katigbak said they will con­tinue to find more ways to deliver news, public service, and entertainment to Filipinos around the world. He acknowl­edged that while the franchise renewal saddens them, he remains hopeful that the true story of Filipinos shall continue to be told.

Kapamilya Channel is avail­able on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, TFC and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.

comments