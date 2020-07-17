Regular programming

- Home
BY NESTOR CUARTERO
JUST A THOUGHT: “It’s feast or famine in showbiz” – Joan Rivers
ONE STEP AHEAD: Life goes on for ABS-CBN, despite the 70-11 “No’’ vote imposed by the 18th Philippine Congress’ on network’s application for the renewal of its franchise set for another 25 years.
According to network insiders, they have anticipated the legislative body’s decision and have prepared for such an eventuality.
As early as June 13, more than a month after the network went off air due to expiration of legislative franchise, ABS-CBN Corporation launched the Kapamilya Channel, a temporary replacement of the main terrestrial ABS-CBN network Channel 2.
The alternate channel currently airs new episodes of some of network’s top rating programs, like “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “It’s Showtime,” “TV Patrol,” “News Patrol,” “The Voice Teens,” “ASAP.”
NEW SHOWS PREMIERE: New shows like “Iba Yan,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” (Judy Ann Santos), “The World of a Married Couple” (K-Drama) have premiered recently.
On reboot is “The General’s Daughter,” starring Angel Locsin, boldest celebrity newsmaker in the fight for franchise renewal. There’s also the ever-reliable drama anthology, “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” hosted by Charo Santos.
These and other ABS-CBN shows can now be viewed on pay cable, satellite TV, TFC.
Network president Carlo Katigbak said they will continue to find more ways to deliver news, public service, and entertainment to Filipinos around the world. He acknowledged that while the franchise renewal saddens them, he remains hopeful that the true story of Filipinos shall continue to be told.
Kapamilya Channel is available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, TFC and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.