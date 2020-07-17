Son, 64, kills 88-year-old father

A 64-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing his 88-year-old father in Quezon City on Friday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Arnelito Alviz, who is now recovering at the hospital after he was shot in his left shoulder by the responding police.

The victim, Roberto Alviz, died on the spot.

According to Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) public information office (PIO), Eduardo, the victim’s another son, saw his father’s body in a pool of blood after his brother, Armando, told him that he heard a “commotion” inside their house.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. on Navarete St. in Barangay Del Monte.

The suspect was pinpointed as the one behind the killing of Roberto after he “locked” himself inside a room at their father’s house following the incident. He was armed with a knife and a handgun, his brothers told police.

Upon learning of the incident, police and barangay officers responded to the area to pacify and convince the suspect to surrender, but to no avail.

“This prompted them to seek help from QCPD SWAT Team, [which then] responded [and] led to the arrest of the suspect injuring him in the process,” the police report read.

Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver loaded with four misfired bullets and two live bullets and a kitchen knife from the crime scene.

Lt. Johanna Sazon, head of QCPD PIO, said police are still investigating the motive behind the killing. (Joseph Pedrajas)

