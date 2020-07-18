13 BIFF members surrender

BY JOSEPH JUBELAG

*

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao – At least 13 members of the ISIS-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered Thursday to military authorities here.

Col. Jesus Rico Atencio, commander of the 1st Mecahanized Brigade, said the surrenderers also yielded high-powered firearms including of two M-14 rifles, two M-79 grenade launcher, three calibre 50 Barrett rifles, three rocket-propelled grenades with three ammunition and Thompson sub-machine pistol.

He said the BIFF rebels who used to operate in the villages of Shariff Sadona Mustapha and Rajah Buayan towns had earlier surrendered to 33rd Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col. Elmer Boogaling with the help of the local officials in the area.

