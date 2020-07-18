2 aliens, cohort caught with P700K agarwood

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN City– Two undocumented foreigners and their cohort were caught Wednesday night transporting P700,000 worth of agarwood, locally known as “lapnisan or lanete,” a rare kind of tree, in Tanauan, Leyte.

The Leyte Provincial Intelligence Branch identified the suspects as Li Lingkun, 33, and Le Kiampo, 32, both natives of Fuquian Province, Quianznun City, China; and Victor Tan Lopez, 58, interpreter from Washington, Surigao City.

The suspects were on board a pickup truck when intercepted in a checkpoint that was set up by police authorities in Calogcog, Tanauan, Leyte.

Police seized from the suspects 4.71 kilograms of agarwood with an estimated value of P700,000; and recovered P500,000 cash and personal belongings.

