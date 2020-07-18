Chooks names Lanete playing asst. coach

Three-time PBA champion Chico Lanete has been tapped by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 on Friday as a playing assistant coach for its pro teams.

“Having Chico around will be of great help to our players as 3×3 is a game of court awareness,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

“Being an undrafted player but still playing 12 years in the PBA should serve as an inspiration to our players as well as Chico proved that hard work trumps all.” Lanete, 40, will be working alongside coach Eric Altamirano and his staff with the league’s three pro teams that compete in the global FIBA 3X3 circuit.

Besides this, he will also help out the national team in its preparations for the 2021 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament that is set for May next year.

“I’ve been wanting to be a coach nung padulo na ng career ko,” shared Lanete. “Nagpapasalamat ako sa Chooks-to-Go for this opportunity na mag-give back sa new generation ng players at sa bagong sport na 3×3.”

Besides being a coach, Lanete, who has also been signed by Sarangani in the MPBL, will also play in the upcoming 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 league that is eyeing a September return.

“Gusto ko rin siyempre ma-try ‘tong 3×3, kumbaga nasa bucket list ko ito. Alam ko kaya ko pa rin makipagsabayan kahit papano sa mga bata nating players,” said the native of Ormoc City.

