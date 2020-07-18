Cocaine peddler nabbed in Siargao

BY MIKE U. CRISMUNDO

CAMP COL. RAFAEL C. RODRIGUEZ, Butuan City – A tourist guide in Gen. Luna, Siargao Island was arrested for allegedly peddling cocaine on Tuesday.

Caraga police director Police Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr. said the suspect, whose identity was temporarily withheld pending the arrest of his contacts and cohorts in the illicit drug trade, was collared during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Gen. Luna police drug enforcement unit at around 12:03 a.m.

The buy-bust operation was conducted after the police received a report that a certain tourist guide is allegedly peddling drugs in the area, Esquivel said.

Confiscated from the suspect were one sachet of suspected cocaine weighing one gram with a market value of P10,000, one genuine P1,000 bill as marked money and 10 boodle money, one black Huawei cellphone, one lighter, and cash amounting to P4,845 in different denominations.

Police are conducting a manhunt against the cohorts of the suspect.

