EAMC reaches COVID-19 ‘critical level’

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City has already reached its “critical level,” but it can still accommodate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients as it intends to extend their isolation facilities.

Dr. Dennis Ordoña, EAMC spokesman, on Friday said that 90 percent of the facility’s wards dedicated for COVID-19 cases are already occupied, 50 percent of those are in severe or critical condition.

“Bagamat napupuno at dumadami [na ang mga pasyente], kinakailangan naman namin mag adjust… Kami po ay nagrere-allocate at nagrere-assign ng ibang areas para buksan para ma-accommodate po itong mga pasyenteng ito,” he said. “But still, masasabi namin na critical level yung dami ng pasyente.”

He said this came about “two weeks after the declaration of the general community quarantine (GCQ)” in Metro Manila.

“Around ikalawa or ikatlong linggo ng Hunyo, marami na po,” Ordoña said over DZMM Teleradyo interview.

“Meron lang pong pagkakataon na yung mga mild cases, ito po ay mga pasyente na na-admit dahil sa ibang kondisyon. Halimbawa nalang po nastroke or nagkaroon ng vehicular accident tapos, upon examination, mayroon palang ubo. Tapos ite-test namin, that’s the time na meron lang pong mild cases,” he said.

Ordoña also said that they are now working to convert the 30 percent of the whole EAMC into COVID-19 wards to meet the standard set by the Department of Health. Currently, 20 percent of the facility has already been turned into isolation facilities.

