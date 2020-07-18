Free face masks for the poor pushed

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser to the National Task Force (NTF) fighting the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Thursday proposed that the poor should be given free face masks and be allowed free virus tests.

“Ang poor ang cause ng local transmission natin so we have to address this,” the health expert said during an interview on CNN Philippines noting that most Filipinos can’t afford to undergo COVID-19 testing or even buy face mask.

“Pagkain wala nga mabili, mask pa kaya,” he said.

The doctor also rued the “variable and exorbitant” costs for COVID testing which ranges from as low as P2,500 to as high as P17,000.

Based on talks with the poor in clinics and hospitals, Leachon learned that they don’t have the means to provide protection for themselves.

