Gordon, family in quarantine

Sen. Richard J. Gordon, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), announced Saturday that he, his family, and household staff are now in self-imposed quarantine after 10 of his “immediate staff” tested positive for COVID-19 following the PRC’s latest round of routine testing.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights explained that although he and his wife, Kate, and two of their household staff tested negative for the disease, they decided to undergo self-imposed quarantine at home “to ensure the safety and well-being of any one with whom we will interact in the future.”

Gordon added the 10 PRC staff who tested positive for the virus “immediately went into quarantine.”

The PRC, according to Gordon, has also undertaken contact tracing procedures.

“I am sharing this information with the public in the interest of transparency and so that all potentially affected persons may be attended to,’’ he added. (Mario Casayuran)



