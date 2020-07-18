Kapamilya Channel

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

HOW AND WHERE: Fans of ABS-CBN keep asking, “How can we watch our favorite shows now that channel 2 is off the air?’’

The Kapamilya Channel is on cable and satellite television through Sky Cable, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.

Access is also available via YouTube and the Facebook ac­count of ABS-CBN. Unlike the flagship Channel 2, the Kapami­lya Channel only carries a select curation of TV shows.

Kapamilya Channel is owned by ABS-CBN. It operates 24-hours. Viewers can also access the channel through the iWant app and iWant.ph – ABS-CBN’s streaming platform.

The Kapamilya Channel car­ries a mix of past and present shows, including classic mov­ies.

YOUTUBE: Congress’ “killing” ABS-CBN has sent shock waves across the globe, saddening millions of Filipinos who depend on the network for news, entertainment and public service.

Proof of ABS-CBN’s hook with audiences everywhere is the marked increase (25,000) in its YouTube channel subscrib­ers within 24 hours after its closure by Congress.

A Social Weather Station (SWS) survey said 75 per cent of Filipinos wanted to renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.

Danny Buenafe, former Eu­rope bureau chief, said on Face­book: “People will follow with or without a franchise.’’

FILMING ON GOING: Lock­down or not, network creatives aren’t moping in a corner.

Production work remains in full swing, such as one top billed by Sam Milby. Stars and staff are locked in at an undisclosed location until Aug. 9.

Many other shows are either in the planning, pre-production or post-production stages.

