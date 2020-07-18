Mayon Volcano status down to Alert Level 1

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced on Friday the lowering of Mayon Volcano’s danger status from Alert Level 2 or moderate level of unrest to Alert Level 1 or low level of unrest.

This was after state seismologists observed a continuous decline in the monitored parameters of Mayon Volcano in Albay such as a decrease in volcanic tremors and gas emission since the alert status was lowered from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 in March 2018.

Phivolcs said the seismic activity in Mayon has declined for the past six months to a daily average of one volcanic quake typically attributed to rock fracturing beneath the edifice and occasional rockfall which indicates that “there is currently no active transport of eruptible magma to the shallow levels of the volcano.”

