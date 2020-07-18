Samar town mayor hurt in gun attack

- Home
BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO
*
TACLOBAN CITY – The mayor of the island town of Tagapul-an in Samar was wounded in a shooting incident last Thursday.
Police said Mayor Vicente Limpiado Jr., 47, was about to leave his farm in Barangay Sugod at around 9 a.m. when a man coming from the opposite side of the road appeared and opened fire at him.
Limpiado tried to run away but sustained a bullet wound in the back.
He was initially taken to the Rural Health Unit of Tagapul-an and was referred to a hospital in this city for further medical attention. Reports said the victim is conscious while being transported to the hospital.
The Tagapul-an police are still conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the fleeing suspect. The motive behind the incident is still unknown.