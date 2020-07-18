Sheena Halili reveals baby’s gender

BY STEPHANIE MARIE BERNARDINO

Actress Sheena Halili is set to welcome a baby girl with hus­band Jeron Manzanero.

On their respective Instagram account, the two expecting shared behind-the-scenes clip taken during their intimate gen­der reveal party held at home.

“Normally, in this patriarchal society that you’ll be born in, families would want their first­born to be a boy. Why? Perhaps to continue their family name, pro­tect his future younger siblings, etc.,” he said in one video. “But let me tell you a secret – your dad always wanted a girl.”

“Alam ko kasi you’ll be malamb­ing, kikay, sweet, and loving. Those are the traits that I love about your mommy, which I’m sure you’ll have din when you grow up!”

