Sheena Halili reveals baby’s gender

BY STEPHANIE MARIE BERNARDINO
Actress Sheena Halili is set to welcome a baby girl with husband Jeron Manzanero.
On their respective Instagram account, the two expecting shared behind-the-scenes clip taken during their intimate gender reveal party held at home.
“Normally, in this patriarchal society that you’ll be born in, families would want their firstborn to be a boy. Why? Perhaps to continue their family name, protect his future younger siblings, etc.,” he said in one video. “But let me tell you a secret – your dad always wanted a girl.”
“Alam ko kasi you’ll be malambing, kikay, sweet, and loving. Those are the traits that I love about your mommy, which I’m sure you’ll have din when you grow up!”