  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Sheena Halili reveals baby’s gender

    Sheena Halili reveals baby’s gender

    July 18, 2020 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:

     

    BY STEPHANIE MARIE BERNARDINO

     

    *

    JERON Manzanero and Sheena Halili (IG)

    JERON Manzanero and Sheena Halili (IG)

     

    Actress Sheena Halili is set to welcome a baby girl with hus­band Jeron Manzanero.

    On their respective Instagram account, the two expecting shared behind-the-scenes clip taken during their intimate gen­der reveal party held at home.

    “Normally, in this patriarchal society that you’ll be born in, families would want their first­born to be a boy. Why? Perhaps to continue their family name, pro­tect his future younger siblings, etc.,” he said in one video. “But let me tell you a secret – your dad always wanted a girl.”

    “Alam ko kasi you’ll be malamb­ing, kikay, sweet, and loving. Those are the traits that I love about your mommy, which I’m sure you’ll have din when you grow up!”

    comments