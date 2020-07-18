Vice, Toni star in MMFF 2020 entries

By JOJO P. PANALIGAN

No pandemic can stop the Metro Manila Film Festival from pushing through this year.

The organizers of the festival have announced the first official entries and these are: “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” under Regal Entertainment, starring Joshua Garcia; “Magikland” under Brightlight Leisure Productions Inc and Gallaga Reyes Films, starring Jun Urbano, Migs Cuaderno, Bibeth Orteza, Elijah Alejo;

“Praybeyt Benjamin 3” under ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc and Viva Communications Inc, starring Vice Ganda, and; “The Exorcism of My Siszums” (working title) under Tincan, starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga.

Traditionally, the MMFF is shown in theaters nationwide in December.

The cast and crew of the entries attend a float parade in a host city before Dec. 25, the day the festival starts.

There is also the Gabi ng Parangal honoring the best performances and works among the entries.

But due to the pandemic, plans are up in the air and public should wait for further announcements.

