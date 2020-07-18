Weak La Niña may develop in October

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration warned Filipinos to prepare as a weak La Niña may develop in October or November this year.

PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano said they have been continuously monitoring the possible development of La Niña since March 2020.

La Niña is characterized by the unusually cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

Based on the PAGASA’s La Niña Watch issued on July 16, current conditions and model forecasts show that there is more than 50 percent chance that a weak La Niña will develop in either late October or November 2020, which may last through the first quarter of 2021.

