2 die in excavation collapse

CEBU CITY — A 22-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy died after a hole that they dug up caved in in Barangay Guinocot, Danao City, northern Cebu.

The hole collapsed around 9 p.m. Friday and it was past 3 a.m. last Saturday when rescuers were able to recover the bodies of Phil Bryt Giangan and Kent Daniel Casas Maglinte.

The bodies were buried about seven feet deep.

Police Cpl. Mark Anthony Manulat, desk officer of the Danao City Police Station, the two victims dug a hole to extract sand in a river that has dried up.

When the digging reached seven feet, the two dug another hole that formed the excavation like a tunnel.

Police said some residents rushed to the area when the hole collapsed but they failed to save the two victims.

A backhoe was used to dig up the two bodies, police said.

Although prohibited, some residents hauled sand in the area and sell it to their buyers, police said.

“Usually, they haul sand at night when there are no policemen patrolling. There had been complaints because of the diggings in that area,” Manulat said.

Police said the boy’s parents denied that their son hauled sand upon their instruction.(Calvin D. Cordova)

