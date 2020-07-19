8 hurt as jeep hits ambulance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – Eight persons were injured after an ambulance transporting a hit-and-run patient was hit by a passenger jeepney on Hernaez-Lacson Sts. here Friday.

Injured were four persons on board the ambulance, 27-year-old jeepney driver Johnny Villo, and his three passengers, police said.

Police investigation showed that the ambulance from Sagay City, Negros Occidental driven by 29-year-old Ramil Sumbi was on its way to a hospital here when it was hit by a passenger jeepney.

The ambulance fell on its side due to the strong impact of the collision.

The jeepney had five passengers when the accident occurred.

Villo said that he did not hear the siren of the ambulance.

The hit-and-run patient was immediately transferred to another vehicle and taken to the hospital.

The seven other injured persons were also taken to the hospital. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments