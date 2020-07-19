Be thankful

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses.” – Alphonse Karr

COMPLAINING makes people feel miserable. They see only the things they don’t have and cannot get. They always think that what they receive is never enough, and are quick to mention it. They are never contented with what they have. What could be more miserable than that?

Don’t listen to such people, or you might get infected. Grumbling is contagious. It makes a person blind to favors and blessings. It stirs up anger instead of gratitude and happiness. It causes conflicts and termination of relationships.

Don’t allow that. Nobody is perfect. Look beyond the weaknesses. Each has his own. Avoid looking at an unfavorable situation as big. Worse things could have happened, but you were spared.

Never focus on the things you lost. Count what you still have. Celebrate! Be grateful for simple things. Thank God upon waking up. Others died in their sleep. Be thankful for running water, food on the table, the people you are with. Be thankful for surviving your previous struggles and for all the instances you and your loved ones were saved from danger or illness. You are blessed. Be thankful and make someone thankful by being a blessing.

