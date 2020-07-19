Iya, Drew welcome baby girl

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
By JOJO P. PANALIGAN
*
Iya Villania has given birth to a baby over the weekend.
She and husband Drew Arellano named her Alana Lauren V. Arellano. She is their third child after Primo and Leon.
Iya, 34, and Drew, 40, announced the pregnancy in January but only found out about Alana’s gender when she came out.
In a post on Instagram Stories, Iya expressed happiness for the baby blessing and for their safety and well-being.
“Thank you, Lord. Delivery is hard. Thank you Lord for getting me through that once again.”