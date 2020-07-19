Iya, Drew welcome baby girl

By JOJO P. PANALIGAN

Iya Villania has given birth to a baby over the weekend.

She and husband Drew Arellano named her Alana Lauren V. Arellano. She is their third child after Pri­mo and Leon.

Iya, 34, and Drew, 40, announced the pregnancy in January but only found out about Alana’s gender when she came out.

In a post on Instagram Sto­ries, Iya expressed happiness for the baby blessing and for their safety and well-being.

“Thank you, Lord. Delivery is hard. Thank you Lord for get­ting me through that once again.”

