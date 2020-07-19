  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Lamangan, De Leon for National Artists?

    July 19, 2020 | Filed under: Entertainment,Highspeed | Posted by:

     

    BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

     

    POTENTIAL – Who are the future, the potential National Artists?

    Joel Lamangan and Mike de Leon come to mind…among liv­ing directors. Let’s enumerate their filmographies.

     

    MIKE – “Itim,” “Kisapmata,” “Batch ’81,” “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising,” “Kakabakaba Ka Ba?” “Bayaning 3rd Word,” “Citizen Jake,” “Bilanggo sa Dilim,” “Sister Stella L,” “Hindi Nahahati ang Langit.”

    “Itim” gave Charo Santos’ Asia best actress award.

     

    MIKE de Leon and Joel Lamangan

    JOEL – “Flor Contemplacion,” “Bakit May Kahapon Pa?” “Si­dhi,” “Mila,” “Hubog,” “Mano Po,” “Muling Umawit ang Puso.”—by no mean complete filmogra­phy.

    “Flor” won best picture and best actress (Nora Aunor) at the Cairo International Film Festi­val (Golden Pyramid).

    “Bakit” gave Nora the best actress award at the Malaysian International Film Festival (Penang Pearl).

     

    HOW ABOUT – Yes, how about our two international film di­rectors, Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz? Worth considering for the National Artist title.

    Brillante is Cannes Inter­national Film Festival best director for “Kinatay.” Jaclyn Jose is Cannes best actress for “Ma’ Rosa.”

    Nora Aunor won Venice In­ternational Film Festival best actress for “Thy Womb” (inde­pendent critics, Golden Eel).

    Lav’s “Ang Babaeng Humayo” is Venice best picture (Golden Lion).

    His “Hele” is Berlin Interna­tional Film Festival second best picture (Silver Bear).

