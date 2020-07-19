Lanete tapped to play 3×3

Three-time PBA champion Chico Lanete has been tapped by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 as playing assistant coach for its pro teams.

“Having Chico around will be of great help to our players as 3×3 is a game of court awareness,” said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

“Being an undrafted player but still playing 12 years in the PBA should serve as an inspiration to our players as well as Chico proved that hard work trumps all.”

Lanete, 40, will be working alongside coach Eric Altamirano and his staff with the league’s three pro teams that compete in the global FIBA 3X3 circuit.

He will also help out the national team in its preparations for the 2021 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for May next year.

“I’ve been wanting to be a coach nung padulo na ng career ko,” shared Lanete.

“Nagpapasalamat for the opportunity na mag-give back sa new generation ng players at sa bagong sport na 3×3.”

Lanete, who is also with MPBL club team Sarangani, will also suit up in the upcoming 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 league that is eyeing a September return.

