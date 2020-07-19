PBA coaches vow strict enforcement of protocols

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

The PBA has set fines for violators of health guidelines implemented to ensure the safety of players when teams resume practice.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that coaches and team managers have agreed that violators – players and safety officer – will be penalized P20,000 each and will double for repeat offenders.

“Kinausap ko mga players sinabi ko sa kanila na oras na may violation ang safety officer ninyo, tawagan kami sa PBA,” said Marcial in his interview at “The Chasedown” last Saturday.

“Ipa-fine namin (safety officer) ng minimum of P20,000 tapos pataas ng pataas (another violation). Then ‘yung safety officer naman kung makulit si player, P20,000 din ‘yun.”

Marcial explained these violations could come from non-performance of jobs expected from the safety officer which should either be a coach or trainer to be appointed by the team.

For the players, it is either violation of the training schedule since the team will be divided to four players with one safety officer for an hour training. If a player trains on a day he is not scheduled – especially if not sanctioned by the team – it is a violation.

As for going out on personal business or for essentials, the league has also set parameters.

“Meron kaming log sheet, meron kaming protocol doon,” said Marcial, adding that players should just have to inform their safety officer of his whereabouts or where he is going.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said all these things have been agreed upon during the managers and coaches meeting.

“I don’t see any problem with that. Hindi mo din talaga kasi maiwasan na gawin ‘yung ibang bagay. Either magpapa-gupit ka, or pupunta ka ng grocery, may mga restaurants na puwede na puntahan,” said Guiao.

“Hindi naman bawal, pero kung ganun, dapat alam ng team. Para at least alam naman na kung sakaling may maging issue (illness). Basta ang basihan dito is the IATF rules to wear mask and social distance.”

Guiao said that the PBA should go as far as having what the NBA is set to implement, which is a tip line for anonymous callers to report violators of the safety and health protocols.

“Kasi magkakaroon naman ‘yan ng investigation sa PBA e. Puwede itanggi, kaso halimbawa nakunan ka naman ng picture or video na naglalaro ka outside of the mini-bubble, violation ‘yun,” he said.

San Miguel Beer mentor Leo Austria said that these violations or these PBA guidelines are not limited to players as it also includes coaches and staff, trainers, physical therapists, and even utilities.

“Kung ikaw halimbawa kilala ka na involve sa ganitong team, tapos kasama ka ngayon sa training na gagawin, pero makikita ka sa labas na hindi nagpa-practice ng health protocols, mali ‘yun,” said Austria.

“So lahat dapat ng involve gawin kung ano ang sinasabing guidelines ng PBA. Kailangan na lahat sumunod, kasi kung hindi, hindi natin alam kung sino ang pwede mag-dala kung sakali ng virus pag nag-start na tayo sa ensayo.”

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia said that it’s about following the measures the league has placed. He said that while it’s new for everybody, it’s a step towards returning to action.

“We have to start here, so kung ito ‘yung dapat na gawin, gawin natin ng maayos because this would only lead dun sa gusto natin na makabalik sa paglalaro, na balik sa PBA tournament,” said Garcia.

“I think lahat naman, lahat naiintindihan yun, lahat naman kayang gawin yung guidelines na napag-usapan,” he added.

