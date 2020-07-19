Pole vaulter Uy breaks PH record

BY JAN CARLO ANOLIN

Filipino-American pole vaulter Natalie Uy is determined to book a ticket to the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist cleared the 4.30-meter mark and settled for sixth place at the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Uy joined nine other pole vaulters at the UCS Spirit “Pink Panther” Pit, including American Olympian Sandi Morris, two-time US indoor champion Katie Nageotte, and two-time outdoor NCAA champion Olivia Gruver.

The facility was built by Sandi and her father Harry during spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uy’s feat topped the Philippine-record and regional mark of 4.25 meters she registered during the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

The 25-year-old Uy also tied her personal best she achieved in Castellon, Spain last 2018, when she has yet to represent the Philippines.

“It was amazing. It was so great just to be around the girls (and) to just have the energy again,” Uy told ESPN in a livestream interview.

“Obviously with the quarantine and everything, it’s been really tough to self-motivate by yourself working out. So just being around all the girls with the crowd, it’s been absolutely incredible.”

Morris ruled the event after clearing the 4.81-meter mark on her first attempt. Nageotte followed suit in second place with the same mark on her third try.

Megan Clark cleared the 4.50-mark while Leah Pasqualleti and Gruver tied at fourth place with 4.30 meters.

Uy, No. 74 in the world rankings, needs to clear the Olympic standard of 4.70 meters to barge in the Tokyo Games.

“Definitely attainable,” she said.

