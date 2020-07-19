Rahm takes 4-stroke lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Jon Rahm, chasing the world No. 1 ranking, birdied four of the last six holes to seize a four-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Memorial tournament.

The 25-year-old Spaniard birdied four holes in a row starting at the 13th, surging while Tony Finau stumbled from the lead on the back nine, to take command after 54 holes at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Rahm, whose most recent victory came at the European Tour’s November season finale in Dubai, fired a four-under par 68 to stand on 12-under 204 with Americans Finau and Ryan Palmer sharing second on 208 after 73s.

”I was perfectly happy making pars,” Rahm said. ”When I had that in mind, once I made it through 12, I thought 13, 14, 15 are holes you can attack if you put it in the right spot.”

