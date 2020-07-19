Ruru gives message to BTS fans

BY STEPHANIE BERNARDINO

Actor Ruru Madrid could hardly believe it that the mir­ror photo of himself in black trended on Twitter.

Fans complimented Ruru as Filipino dead ringer or “version” of BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V.

Ruru wrote “Boy with luv” as caption to the post, which is a song recorded by BTS featuring American singer Halsey.

With his picture going viral, the 22-year-old Kapuso actor expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to everyone who showed love and support.

“It was unexpected! To be compared with an icon like Tae­hyung is such an honor that is why my heart is full until now,” he noted.

“To my Rurunatics family, thank you for making me feel loved and valued always. You never fail to make me smile all the time. To all ARMYs who showed support worldwide, thank you so much. I am with you as we celebrate love and success for BTS.”

