Sinas viral again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas figured in another controversy after he was accused of leading a large number of policemen to allegedly force the family of a retired policeman to leave a house erected inside a police headquarters in Taguig City.

In a Facebook post, a certain Arles delos Santos accused Sinas and his men of terrorizing them by destroying the gate of their house and even grabbing his cellular phone being used to record the confrontation on Saturday.

But in a statement, Sinas denied that he and his men destroyed the gate as claimed by the video and photo uploader in the social media.

Sinas explained that the entire situation stemmed from the effort to erect a quarantine facility for police frontliners near the Motorpool Building and the old RDSU Building which the NCRPO is currently rehabilitating.

But the construction of the quarantine facility, he said, is prevented by the existence of a house owned by Police Executive Master Sgt. Arnel delos Santos whom he said already retired in 2018.

Sinas described the lot occupied by the family of Delos Santos as having barricaded with barbed wires, used tires, and a private car.

The official said the retired policeman was allowed to use the compound as his quarters when he was still in active duty as a member of the Regional Logistics Division assigned in the motorpool.

“He was allowed to temporarily use the quartering facility of the structure considering the necessity of his service and for humanitarian consideration,” said Sinas in a statement.

“However, it was made clear to him that after his retirement, sufficient time frame will be provided for him to vacate the premises considering that it is a government property. All the while he was cooperative and promised to be compliant with the agreement,” he added.

But when Delos Santos retired last November 2018, Sinas said they had difficulty convincing delos Santos to leave despite several dialogues, notices and attempts to amicably settle the issue for him to vacate the property.

“He refused to converse with PNP officials regarding their continued illegal occupancy of the motor pool quarters. Worse, he even brought his whole family together with his married children in the police quarters,” said Sinas.

When he went to the area, Sinas said his intention was to talk to Delos Santos but the latter allegedly did not heed the request and instead sent his relatives including his PWD son with photocopies of documents.

The authenticity of the documents, according to Sinas, are questionable and incapable of being established.

Despite the failed attempt to dialogue, Sinas assured the family of Delos Santos to talk about the matter in a peaceful way. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments