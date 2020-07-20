5 terrorists surrender

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARTIN SADONGDONG

*

Five suspected terrorists yielded to authorities in Ampatuan, Maguindanao over the weekend as the military continues to pound enemy camps to eradicate the threat of terrorism in the south.

A military report from the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) identified the terror suspects as Kiram Abdullah, Tong Salik, Gublas Sabay Abdullah, Gianid Mindo Abdullah, and Aladin Abdullah.

The suspects submitted themselves to the troops of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade (1MechBde) at the unit’s headquarters in Barangay Kamasi on Saturday.

comments