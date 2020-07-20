Another area in Pasig on lockdown

Another area in Pasig City was placed under a localized lockdown starting Monday due to sudden surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 of them active.

The Pasig City government announced that Ventura Compound in Barangay Dela Paz was placed under localized enhanced community quarantine “until lifted by the city government” after 25 new cases were confirmed.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Vico Sotto said they have declared localized ECQ on areas with high concentration of coronavirus disease cases.

“Ang tinitingnan natin ay ang bilang ng active, suspected, probable cases sa bawat compound, street, small area kumpara sa populasyon ng lugar,” Sotto said. “Hindi po basehan ang total bilang ng kaso sa buong barangay. Tandaan natin na hindi pare-pareho ang laki ng mga barangay sa Pasig.”

Of the 25 cases, Sotto said, seven have recovered.

On Sunday, Pasig placed four streets in Barangay Manggahan under localized lockdown due to the increased number of COVID-19 infections in the area.

Streets that were earlier placed under lockdown are Pipino, Labanos, Okra, and Ubas Streets in Napico, Barangay Manggahan.

“Residents will only be allowed to leave their houses for work and emergency reasons,” the city government said. “Food packs will be distributed to minimize the need to buy food outside.” (Jhon Casinas)

