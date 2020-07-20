Barangay chairman, six others, arrested for cockfighting in Manila

Six men, including a barangay chairman, were arrested on Sunday after taking part in illegal cockfighting activities in Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Barangay 125 Chairman Silvestre Dumagat, Jr.; Wilfredo Marullano, Dumagat’s caretaker; Lito Siana, 50; Arnel King, 32; Daryl Ellorin, 30; and Daniel Custodio, 37.

Cockfighting has been banned since the government placed the entire Luzon under the Enhanced Community Quarantine in mid-March.

Elements of the Raxabago Police Station conducted an operation against the suspects at around 12:30 p.m. and nabbed Siana, King, Ellorin, and Custodio.

Investigation showed that Dumagat and Marullano were able to flee after the barangay chairman recognized the police.

But they were collared by the police around four hours later in a follow-up operation while they were waiting for yet another cockfighting game to start.

Lt. Col. Christopher Navida, Raxabago Police Station chief, said he has already reprimanded Dumagat and told him not to engage in cockfighting activities on April 5.

A total of seven roosters and P500 were retrieved from the suspects.

The arrested barangay chairman will be facing charges for violation of City Ordinance No. 8627, that orders the mandatory use of face masks in all public places in Manila; Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, and Presidential Decree 1602, that prohibits and imposes stiffer penalties on gambling.

Marullano will be charged for violation of City Ordinance No. 8627 and RA 11332, while the other four suspects will face raps for violation of PD 1602. (Minka Tiangco)

