Big new beginning

BY NEIL RAMOS

*

There is no stopping Vice Ganda, not even the recent shutdown of ABS-CBN.

The comedian-TV host is set to conquer new grounds, launching his very own website, www.viceganda.com.ph.

According to Vice, the platform is a “step up” inasmuch as it allows for a whole new world of possibilities not only for him but for his fans.

“Una, mas may freedom kasi diba, on TV, may mga bagay kang hindi puwedeng sabihin pero dito, kahit ano, okay lang so, mas malawak yung potential,” he shared in a recent interview.

He also crowed about the site having “everything” including the latest news about him, his career moves, even beauty tips (!)

“Meron din akong surprise giveaways, mga games at kung ano-anong kwelang exclusive videos.”

For its initial offering on July 24, www.viceganda.com.ph. will air “Gabing Gabi Na Vice,” a talk show featuring a slew of guests.

“Gusto ko ito dahil mas intimate and mas kwela kasi nga diba parang no holds barred ang approach,” Vice intoned.

He is not keen on divulging more about the website, however, maintaining he’d rather not preempt developments.

Vice promised though, fans visiting the site will definitely be “entertained.”

“Yun naman parati ang goal ko, ang magpasaya, ang mag-entertain so, with the website, I’ll make sure na lahat masaya,” he said.

