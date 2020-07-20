Boy, 8, drowns in Negros river

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – An eight-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead the following day under a bridge of Luguay river in Barangay 3, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Philippine Coast Guard – Negros Occidental head Cmndr. Jansen Benjamin identified the fatality as Jerome Guguan.

Benjamin said Guguan went swimming alone in Himamaylan river in Barangay 1 around 3 p.m. when heavy rains occurred.

The boy was swept by strong river current and drowned, he added.

His body was retrieved around 7:35 a.m. Monday and was identified by his father. He had no injuries.

Last week, three teenagers also died because of drowning when they went swimming at a river in Barangay Mandalagan here. Their bodies were retrieved at Matab-ang river in Talisay City. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments