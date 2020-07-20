  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Boy, 8, drowns in Negros river

    July 20, 2020

    BACOLOD CITY – An eight-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead the following day under a bridge of Luguay river in Barangay 3, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

    Philippine Coast Guard – Negros Occidental head Cmndr. Jansen Benjamin identified the fatality as Jerome Guguan.

    Benjamin said Guguan went swimming alone in Himamaylan river in Barangay 1 around 3 p.m. when heavy rains occurred.

    The boy was swept by strong river current and drowned, he added.

    His body was retrieved around 7:35 a.m. Monday and was identified by his father. He had no injuries. 

    Last week, three teenagers also died because of drowning when they went swimming at a river in Barangay Mandalagan here. Their bodies were retrieved at Matab-ang river in Talisay City. (Glazyl Masculino)

