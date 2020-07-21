1 dead, 4 nabbed in Cebu drug ops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY– A 30-year-old man was killed while four other persons were arrested in two separate anti-illegal drug operations.

In Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Welmer Mahilum was killed after he allegedly fought back with the police past 11 p.m. Monday.

Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas, said Mahilum drew a firearm when he sensed that he was transacting with a policeman.

Police also arrested Mahilum’s 25-year-old live-in partner Retchie Mae Florentino Nudalo, who is allegedly a cohort of the slain drug suspect in the illegal drug trade.

A .45-caliber pistol was recovered from the slain suspect, police said.

In Barangay Pakigne, Miglanilla town, police seized packs of suspected shabu weighing 270 grams worth at least P1.8 million from the three men.

Arrested at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday were Ejing Dignos Garciano, 26, Dax Mondares Vinloan, 39, and Gregory Michael, 53. (Calvin D. Cordova)

comments