Catriona Gray seeks NBI’s help

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA, JEFFREY DAMICOG*

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray went to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Manila on Tuesday to seek assistance in tracking the uploader of a fake topless photo.

“We are taking the actions that we need to address the issue at hand,” said Gray in an ambush interview with reporters.

The fourth Miss Universe from the Philippines went to the NBI moments after she was given a certificate of conferment by the Department of Trade and Industry for being the ambassador of its “One Town, One Product” project.

For his part, NBI Deputy Director Vicente de Guzman III has assured the beauty queen that investigators will unmask the culprits behind the fake photos being spread online.

“The reason why the NBI is conducting an investigation is to determine the persons accountable for its posting in the social media,” de Guzman said.

“Kahit sino tamaan niyan icha-charge namin,” he assured.

Gray was accompanied to the NBI by his legal counsel, lawyer Christopher Liquigan, who explained that she sought help from authorities after the fake photos caught her attention.

“We strongly denounce this vicious attempt to tarnish the good name of Ms. Gray,” the lawyer said.

With this, Liquigan informed the public that “these photos and whatever information statements that are being spread are fake and the pictures are digitally altered.”

In the meantime, the lawyer said Gray’s camp is “actively coordinating with authorities to hold accountable whoever is behind this scheme and face penal sanctions accordingly.”

“We will likewise take legal actions against those involved in the manufacture and publication of the said photo,” he added.

The fake photo circulated at the time when Gray premiered a music video “We’re In This Together” released under Cornerstone Music which aims to raise funds for poor children of Tondo, Manila.

Gray performs the song in the music video with her boyfriend actor Sam Milby.

“At a time when fake news is prevalent, we firmly urge the public to be discerning and critical of what they see and share on social media,” said Alonso.

