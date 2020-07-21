Duterte OKs limited face-to-face classes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has approved the proposed limited face-to-face classes in low risk modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) area starting January with strict implementation of health measures.

The President endorsed the proposal presented by Education Secretary Leonor Briones but with certain conditions during a meeting of the government task force on pandemic response on Monday.

“I’m with you on this,” Duterte told Briones in his televised remarks aired on state television Tuesday.

“Let’s try to make ourselves productive even how constricted the times are. Okay ako sa ano (I’m okay with this),” he added.

Briones, who made a pitch for limited physical classes proposal as long as they are strictly regulated, thanked the President for his support.

Asked if the President has approved the DepEd proposal, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told reporters: “Yes.”

In a later Palace press briefing, Roque presented the five conditions on face-to-face classes in certain areas, including allowing such classes only in “low risk areas or those already at least under MGCQ or in the transition phase between GCQ and the New Normal.”

The face-to-face classes will be allowed on January 2021 or the third quarter of the school year, according to Roque. Private schools that have started limited face-to-face classes last June will be allowed to continue.

He said the decision to allow limited, localized face-to-face classes will be made with due coordination between Department of education, concerned local government units, and local health authorities.

Stringent health standards must also be followed in these schools. These measures include no mask, no entry policy in school premises; hand washing; regular disinfection in school premises; and checking of temperature and respiratory systems. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments