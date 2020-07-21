GenSan bomb suspect killed in Cotabato raid

By AARON RECUENCO, JOSEPH JUBELAG

An alleged member of an ISIS-inspired terror group tagged in the September 2018 bombing in General Santos City was killed in a shootout with government forces in his hideout in Polomolok town of South Cotabato last Sunday.

Police identified the slain suspect as Ben Usman, a member of Ansar Khilafah Philippines (AKP) terror group and younger brother of notorious bomb-making instructor Basit Usman.

Ben, who carries the alias Tons Usman, was killed after he allegedly tried to shoot it out with government forces who were reportedly about to serve an arrest warrant against him in connection with the 2018 General Santos City bombing.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, director of the Central Mindanao regional police, said the operation stemmed from a confirmation of an intelligence report about the presence of Usman in Barangay Lapu in Polomolok town.

At 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, government forces composed of police and military intelligence operatives and elite commandos swooped down on the area and chanced upon Usman.

“During the operation, he sensed the presence of the operating lawmen, immediately grabbed his firearm, shot towards the arresting team which ensued to a shootout,” said Dubria.

“The operating team were able to retaliate which resulted in the neutralization of the suspect, he was immediately brought to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention but was later declared dead on arrival,” he added.

Ben’s brother, Basit, is a notorious bomb-maker tagged in various bomb attacks in Mindanao. Basit also trained various members of extremist groups in Mindanao.

He was one of the two main targets of the Oplan Exodus in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao January 2015 wherein 44 Special Action Force commandos, 18 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and three civilians died in almost a day-long firefight.

The other target of the operation, Malaysian Zulkifli bin Hir alias Marwan, was killed in the raid.

Basit was able to escape during the operation, but he was reportedly killed by MILF members months later reportedly due to political and public pressure over the death of the 44 police commandos at the hands of MILF members.

Basit carries a P6 million reward from the Philippine government and a separate $1million from the United States government.

Seized from the area were of three pieces of caliber 5.56 mm fired cartridge cases, a fragmentation grenade, a banner with ISIS logo, and a T-shirt with ISIS logo.

