His mother and his brothers

GOSPEL: 12:46-50

WHILE Jesus was still speaking to the crowds, his mother and his brothers appeared outside, wishing to speak with him. Someone told him, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside, asking to speak with you.” But he said in reply to the one who told him, “Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?” And stretching out his hand toward his disciples, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers. For whoever does the will of my heavenly Father is my brother, and sister, and mother.”

Jesus is busy with his mission of preaching the Good News when his mother and brothers arrive unexpectedly. Someone notifies Jesus that his family members have come and are waiting for him. Jesus asks, “Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?” Then he uses the opportunity to teach the crowds the deeper meaning of true kinship.

We know there are different levels of relationship. Acquaintance, a casual knowing, is quite superficial. Physical or blood relationship is deeper, but even family members can grow apart. There is personal relationship, like one’s “best friend” or like husband and wife. There is also the reality of spiritual relationships, based on faith, values, and commitment (present in religious communities).

Finally, there is a relationship of true intimacy; for Jesus, “whoever does the will of my Father” is truly an intimate member of his family. One might correctly assert that Mary’s special relationship with Jesus is even deeper than her physical motherhood; it is profoundly manifested beneath the cross on Calvary.

How can we become Jesus’ intimate brothers and sisters – even in daily life?

