In praise of Abaya, Ad. Castillo

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
POTENTIAL – Highspeed continues writing about the future, the potential National Artists. Among the dead, these names come to mind: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Celso Ad. Castillo, Mario O’Hara, and Peque Gallaga.
Let’s start with Marilou and Celso, enumerating their selected filmographies.
MARILOU – “Brutal,” “Moral,” “Milagros,” “Jose Rizal,” “Muro Ami,” “Bagong Buwan,” “Karnal.”
All those films were well received. “Jose Rizal” is forever.
CELSO – “Nympha,” “Burlesk Queen,” “Pagputi ng Uwak, Pag-itim ng Tagak,” “Ang Pinakamagandang Hayop sa Balat ng Lupa,” “Paradise Inn,” “Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw,” “Daluyong at Habagat,” “Pedro Penduko,” “Ang Madugong Daigdig ni Salvacion.”
The controversial “Burlesk Queen” turned out to be a high-water mark in the career of Vilma Santos, from sweet to daring actress.
“Tag-ulan” was the start of the phenomenal cinema and durable Vilma and Boyet de Leon loveteam.
NATIONAL ARTISTS – By the way, Philippine cinema has to date six National Artists for movies.
Bert Avellana, Gerry de Leon, Eddie Romero, Manuel Conde, Lino Brocka, and Ishmael Bernal.
They represent varied eras in local movies, including the golden ages: ’30, ‘50s, ‘70s.