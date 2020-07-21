In praise of Abaya, Ad. Castillo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

POTENTIAL – Highspeed continues writing about the future, the potential National Artists. Among the dead, these names come to mind: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Celso Ad. Castillo, Mario O’Hara, and Peque Gal­laga.

Let’s start with Marilou and Celso, enumerating their selected filmogra­phies.

MARILOU – “Brutal,” “Moral,” “Milagros,” “Jose Rizal,” “Muro Ami,” “Bagong Buwan,” “Karnal.”

All those films were well received. “Jose Rizal” is forever.

CELSO – “Nympha,” “Bur­lesk Queen,” “Pagputi ng Uwak, Pag-itim ng Tagak,” “Ang Pinakamagandang Hayop sa Balat ng Lupa,” “Paradise Inn,” “Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw,” “Daluyong at Habagat,” “Pedro Penduko,” “Ang Madugong Daigdig ni Salvacion.”

The controversial “Bur­lesk Queen” turned out to be a high-water mark in the career of Vilma San­tos, from sweet to daring actress.

“Tag-ulan” was the start of the phenomenal cinema and durable Vilma and Boyet de Leon loveteam.

NATIONAL ARTISTS – By the way, Philippine cinema has to date six National Artists for movies.

Bert Avellana, Gerry de Leon, Eddie Romero, Man­uel Conde, Lino Brocka, and Ishmael Bernal.

They represent varied eras in local movies, in­cluding the golden ages: ’30, ‘50s, ‘70s.

comments