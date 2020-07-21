Kelsey Merritt, kasama sa Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

After one year ay muling nakikita si Kelsey Merritt sa pages ng Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2020.

Si Kelsey ang kauna-un­ahang Filipina model na ru­mampa sa Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show noong 2018.

Pinost ni Kelsey via Ins­tagram ang kanyang naging photoshoot for SI sa Do­minican Republic.

“Soooo excited for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to come out on newsstands July 21st!” caption niya.

Pinost naman ng SI sa kanilang IG page ang photo at video ni Kelsey para ma-promote ang issue.

Para kay Kelsey, ang SI ay isang “powerful and iconic brand that celebrates wom­en of all color, size, age and ethnicity.”

Pagpatuloy pa niya: “Whenever I see them do something groundbreaking that no one else has done before, I am in awe that I get to call this brand my family. They continue to shatter ceilings for inclusivity. I am so proud and honored at the same time to be amongst the company of strong, confi­dent women that encourage everyone to be their true authentic self.”

Last year noong unang lumabas si Kelsey sa “rookie class” ng Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

