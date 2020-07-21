MP Promotions eyes Roach-Marcial teamup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By NICK GIONGCO

American promoter Sean Gibbons will do the tried and tested path towards greatness.

He is taking a page from Manny Pacquiao’s storied career by sending prized recruit Eumir Marcial to Freddie Roach’s landmark sweat shop in Hollywood, California.

Just like Pacquiao in 2001, Marcial will find himself doing the mitts with Roach as soon as he gets to travel from Manila to the US to kick off his training for the Tokyo Olympics and his professional career.

“We’ll discuss everything with Eumir and the team. We’ll see what happens when he gets to Los Angeles,” MP Promotions President Gibbons said on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association online session.

Marcial, who became the latest top talent signed up by Pacquiao’s promotional outfit, wants to bring in longtime amateur coaches Ronald Chavez and Australian Don Abnett in his journey towards stardom.

But Gibbons feels beefing the team up with Roach, a Hall of Fame trainer and the man behind Pacquiao’s illustrious career, is the right way to jumpstart their quest.

“Maybe he gets the opportunity to work with Freddie a few times. We’ll see how things work,” said Gibbons.

That chance to spend a day under Roach’s supervision was what happened

to Pacquiao when he was on the lookout for a trainer.

Brought to Los Angeles by the late Rod Nazario, Pacquiao immediately fell in love with Roach after just a few rounds on the mitts.

Gibbons believes Roach has what it takes to work wonders with Marcial, a 24-year-old southpaw who will lead the Philippines in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Still, there are kinks to be ironed out before Marcial finds himself seated next to Chavez and Abnett on a plane bound for the US.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary general Ed Picson said the ABAP and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which foots the bills of the coaches, will discuss the matter.

“Marcial has not talked to me about that (bringing Chavez and Abnett along) and PSC Commissioner Mon Fernandez will sit down and discuss possibilities regarding the situation,” said Picson in a statement.

Marcial’s entry only solidified MP Promotion’s status as a marquee brand since it is the home of Pacquiao and the Philippines’ three other reigning world champions in John Riel Casimero, Jerwin Ancajas and Pedro Taduran and rising stars Reymart Gaballo and Mark Magsayo.

A native of Zamboanga City, Marcial is oozing with pride and joy over his decision to hook up with Pacquiao.

“Inspired ako kapag lumalaban si Sir Manny. Sya talaga ang idol ko,” said Marcial.

Things are indeed looking bright for Marcial.

comments