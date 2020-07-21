NPA member killed in Surigao clash

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN ITY – A New People’s Army (NPA) fighter was killed while scores of other rebels were believed wounded in a fierce gunbattle with government forces in Barangay Camp Edward, Alegria, Surigao del Norte on Monday.

Prior to the gunfight, highland villagers informed the patrolling troops of the 30th Infantry Battalion (30th IB) about the presence of armed rebels in the area, the military reported.

The firefight lasted for about 30 minutes and the responding soldiers were able to capture the hideout of around 30 members Guerilla Front 16 (GF 16) of the CPP-NPA North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC).

The soldiers from the encounter site the body of the slain NPA member, three AK47 rifles and one M16 rifle, assorted live bullets, and personal belongings.

Two soldiers were slightly injured during the clash and they are now on stable condition. (Mike U. Crismundo)

