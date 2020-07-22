4 Vietnamese fishermen arrested

BY NONOY LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Maritime policemen in tandem with local government officials of Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi province apprehended four Vietnamese fishermen for encroaching on the territorial waters of the town.

Turtle Islands Mayor Mohammad Faizal H. Jamalul said the four Vietnamese fishermen were apprehended by policemen and maritime police at about 1a.m. Wednesday while fishing at the coastal waters of sitio Langaan, Barangay Poblacion, Turtle Islands.

Faizal identified the apprehended Vietnamese fishermen as Ly Van Hon, Do Van Son, Le Van Tao and Nu Oi. (Nonoy Lacson)

