A huge hit

GMA Network’s Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) receiver GMA Affordabox is a huge hit, garnering significant demand following its successful launch last June 26.

Customers were impressed by its unique features, particularly the personal video recorder.

On Facebook, Hermeliza Urbano commented, “Now you can definitely re-watch the shows that you really like as many times as you can by just recording them. GMA’s releases are indeed excellent. Love it!”

Twitter user @xmiledatcom tweeted, “The GMA Affordabox seems classy. They now have a recording feature just like in the US.”

On YouTube, Jayson Abad commented, “We’re very excited with this product, well researched, most comprehensive, and excellent digital transmitter as the country needs to shift from analog to digital TV. Kudos GMA!”

GMA Affordabox buyers from online shopping platforms likewise rated it five-stars and wrote great reviews.

GMA Affordabox stays true to its name as users need not worry for any additional charges after the one-time purchase of P888.

The plug-and-play device can easily be connected to an analog TV to receive digital television broadcast where users can watch GMA, GMA News TV, and Heart of Asia in digital display, as well as all other free-to-air digital TV channels available in their area.

It does not have pay-per view channels or shows as GMA Affordabox does not use Conditional Access System (CAS).

In addition to its personal video recorder feature, the device can also become a multimedia player through its USB port.

It also has a nationwide Emergency Warning Broadcast System (EWBS) that receives alerts from the NDRRMC about any calamity warnings in their area as well as a functional auto-on alert feature.

Gaining higher demand as a result of numerous good reviews, GMA Affordabox’s sales are now set to exceed the Network’s initial projection of 600,000 units.

GMA Affordabox is available in appliance stores and online via the GMA Store on Shopee and Lazada.

It is also for sale in the following areas: Metro Manila, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte.

