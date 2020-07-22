Filing of raps vs 9 cops in Jolo shooting hailed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

*

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Army welcomed on Wednesday the decision of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file criminal charges against the nine policemen tagged in the killing of four Army intelligence operatives in Jolo, Sulu last month.

Major General Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said they were “elated” to know that the NBI has already concluded its third party investigation, which led to the filing of murder and planting of evidence charges before the Department of Justice (DoJ).

The incident was initially labeled as a “misencounter” by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The filing of the charges go beyond what is apparent in the CCTV (closed circuit television) footage that recorded the incident. Probable cause was found which merited the filing of the cases of murder and planting of evidence against the accused personnel,” Arevalo said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay, Army commanding general, lauded the “swift” action of the NBI for their recommendation to file the raps against the accused cops.

“This is a welcome development not only for the Philippine Army but also for the families of our soldiers who were murdered in cold blood,” Gapay said.

“This is [a] proof that their cry for justice is being heard, and we are confident that we will secure conviction against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he added.

On Tuesday, the NBI recommended to the DoJ National Prosecution Service that the cops be prosecuted for murder and planting of evidence over the killing of Major Arvin Indammog, commanding officer of the Army’s 9th Intelligence Sevice unit; Captain Irwin Managuelod, field station commander; and intelligence operatives Sergeant Eric Velasco and Corporal Abdal Asula.

The respondents in the case were identified as Police Senior Master Sergeant Abdelzhimar Padjiri, Master Sergeant Hanie Baddiri, Staff Sergeants Iskandar Susulan and Ernisar Sappal, Corporal Sulki Andaki, Patrolman Mohammad Nur Pasani of the Jolo municipal police; and Police Staff Sergeant Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Patrolmen Alkajal Mandangan and Rajiv Putalan of the Sulu Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU).

On June 29, the four Army intelligence personnel were tracking two alleged Abu Sayyaf Group suicide bombers onboard a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when they were stopped in a checkpoint by the policemen.

The policemen were suspicious since the soldiers were in civilian attire and armed with long firearms. The soldiers, however, identified themselves as military personnel, according to the Philippine Army.

The policemen directed the soldiers to proceed to the Jolo police station for further validation. The policemen claimed that the soldiers tried to escape which led to a car chase.

The policemen also claimed that Indammog alighted from the SUV while armed with a rifle and attempted to raise his gun so the cops fired shots.

However, in its report, the NBI said the policemen “simultaneously attacked the victims who were not given the opportunity to defend themselves.”

The NBI further said that Indammog was not carrying a firearm when he alighted from the vehicle, contrary to the report by the Jolo police.

Meanwhile, Sulu provincial police office chief Colonel Michael Bawayan Jr., Jolo municipal police station chief Major Walter Annayo, and Sulu PDEU chief Captain Ariel Corcino were recommended to be indicted for neglect of duty.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said they welcome the filing of the case as it would serve as an avenue for the beleaguered Jolo policemen to air their side of their story in the proper forum which is the court.

“It is in the best interest of justice to prosecute those who may be criminally liable. Under the criminal justice system and in accordance to penal laws, the respondents will be given the opportunity to answer the charges against them. (with a report from Aaron Recuenco)

comments