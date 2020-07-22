GM Antonio tops Asian seniors online tilt

By Kristel Satumbaga

Grandmaster Joey Antonio smashed Indian Nassir Wajih and captured the 1st Asian Seniors Online Chess Championship crown Tuesday night.

The 58-year-old Antonio, seeded fifth and the lowest ranked among the five GMs who made it to the finals, won five and drew one in his first six of nine games including against fourth seed GM Tair Vahidov of Uzbekistan to highlight his victory.

The 13-time national champion and 10-time Olympiad veteran then split the point with third pick Alexi Barsov and top pick GM Saidali Iuldachev both of Uzbekistan in the next two rounds before destroying Wajih in the final round for the title.

Antonio was quick to thank fellow GM John Paul Gomez for restoring the former’s confidence after the latter gave up his slot to the FIDE Online Olympiad qualifier two weeks ago to allow him to make it to the team.

“Malakas ang kumpiyansa ko dahil sa binigay na opportunity ni GM JP (Gomez) sa akin,” said Antonio, who is part of the Agila ng Pilipinas team seeing action in the rapid online version of the Olympiad early next month.

International Master Ricky De Guzman wound up fourth with 5.5 points.

De Guzman, who topped the Zone 3.3 qualifier last week, was tied for first with Antonio after the fifth round but lost three straight that hurt his title bid.

He demolished Bangladeshi Jamal Md. Mohsin in the last round to salvage fourth.

Vahidov was second with 6.5 points while Barsov was third with six points.

Ibanez, who coaches Polytechnic University of the Philippines and Arellano, was 10th with four points.

