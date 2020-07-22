Groups to push through with SoNA protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RAYMUND F. ANTONIO

*

The new anti-terror law and the threat of being infected by the coronavirus disease are not stopping a broad coalition of groups and individuals from staging their protect actions when President Duterte delivers his 5th State-of-the-Nation Address (SoNA) on Monday.

This was stated by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. who expects a big crowd for the mass action dubbed “SoNAgkaisa” next week.

“We will push through with the protest actions. Let us see what’s their response would be. The government keeps saying the terror law will not be weaponized and used against administration critics,” he told ANC on Wednesday.

“There’s always that risk but I don’t think that’s going to dissuade anyone at this point from coming out and expressing themselves,” Reyes said. (Raymund F. Antonio)

comments