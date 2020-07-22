Kai Sotto thrilled to receive NBA package

- Home
BY CARLO ANOLIN
Filipino basketball prodigy Kai Sotto is ready to change the game.
Sotto, in an Instagram post Wednesday, flexed the welcome package he received from the NBA G League.
The 18-year-old Sotto posted videos and photos unboxing the package which includes a shirt, cap and bag associated with a message from NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.
“I want to start by first congratulating you on everything that you have accomplished so far,” Abdur-Rahim said.
“Being one of the top rated players in this year’s class, the best young player from Asia, we’re so excited to have you [and] we want to welcome you the NBA family.”
Sotto, who signed up with the NBA G League last May, thanked the organization for the deed.
“Stay Humble… Blessed to be [a part] of such a great organization,” Sotto wrote.
The 7-foot-2 Sotto will be joining other top prospects Filipino-American Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and recent recruit Jonathan Kumiga in a squad to be coached by Brian Shaw based in Southern California.