Kai Sotto thrilled to receive NBA package

BY CARLO ANOLIN

Filipino basketball prodigy Kai Sotto is ready to change the game.

Sotto, in an Instagram post Wednesday, flexed the welcome package he received from the NBA G League.

The 18-year-old Sotto posted videos and photos unboxing the package which includes a shirt, cap and bag associated with a message from NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“I want to start by first congratulating you on everything that you have accomplished so far,” Abdur-Rahim said.

“Being one of the top rated players in this year’s class, the best young player from Asia, we’re so excited to have you [and] we want to welcome you the NBA family.”

Sotto, who signed up with the NBA G League last May, thanked the organization for the deed.

“Stay Humble… Blessed to be [a part] of such a great organization,” Sotto wrote.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto will be joining other top prospects Filipino-American Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and recent recruit Jonathan Kumiga in a squad to be coached by Brian Shaw based in Southern California.

