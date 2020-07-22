  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Kai Sotto thrilled to receive NBA package

    Kai Sotto is all smiles after opening the package from NBA G League. (Instagram)

    BY CARLO ANOLIN

     

    Filipino basketball prodigy Kai Sotto is ready to change the game.

    Sotto, in an Instagram post Wednesday, flexed the welcome package he received from the NBA G League.

    The 18-year-old Sotto posted videos and photos unboxing the package which includes a shirt, cap and bag associated with a message from NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

    “I want to start by first congratulating you on everything that you have accomplished so far,” Abdur-Rahim said.

    “Being one of the top rated players in this year’s class, the best young player from Asia, we’re so excited to have you [and] we want to welcome you the NBA family.”

    Sotto, who signed up with the NBA G League last May, thanked the organization for the deed.

    “Stay Humble… Blessed to be [a part] of such a great organization,” Sotto wrote.

    The 7-foot-2 Sotto will be joining other top prospects Filipino-American Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and recent recruit Jonathan Kumiga in a squad to be coached by Brian Shaw based in Southern California.

