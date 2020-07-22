Man kills, buries partner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

*

TACLOBAN CITY – Out of conscience, a 65-year-old construction worker surrendered to the police a week after claiming to have brutally killed and buried his live-in partner under their house in Catbalogan City.

Samar Police director Col. Andre Dizon identified the suspect as Antonio Mustacisa, 65, married, while the victim was Annabelle Carcillar, 34, a caregiver – both residents of Purok 6. Brgy. 3 of this city.

Dizon said the suspect went to Catbalogan City Police Station on Tuesday to surrender and report that he has smashed his partner to death using a hammer on July 14 at around 10 p.m. out of “extreme” jealousy.

Carcillo was gagged by the suspect to prevent her from screaming.

The suspect revealed that he buried the victim’s body under their house located in Pier 2, and covered it with galvanized sheets.

The police were able to recover the victim’s body which has already started to decompose.

They are still conducting a follow-up investigation in the crime scene.

comments