NBI HQ suspends clearance processing

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced that it is suspending its clearance processing this week at its headquarters in Manila.

“For the information of our dear Clearance applicants, we will be suspending the Clearance operation at the NBU Clearance Center to give way for the disinfection of the area from July 22 to 24, 2020 (Wednesday to Friday),” read the NBI notice.

“We will resume operation on July 27, 2020,” it added.

The NBI advised those who are scheduled to go this week for their clearance applications to “proceed to the nearest Satellite Office instead.”

NBI Clearance is a certificate issued by the NBI to a person which shows the person has no derogatory or pending criminal record.

The NBI suspended processing NBI clearances last March 18 following the government’s decision to impose quarantine measures.

The headquarters resumed processing clearances last June 1 when Metro Manila was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ). (Jeffrey Damicog)

